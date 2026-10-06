Former CIA Official Pleads Guilty in $194 Million Gold-Bar Fraud

Former senior CIA official David J. Rush pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding the federal government of roughly $194 million through a scheme built on a fabricated intelligence program.

Rush, 49, of Ashburn, Virginia, who held a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information clearance in a senior executive-level post, admitted to the scheme in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia, the Justice Department announced.

Attorney General Todd Blanche tied the prosecution to the administration’s enforcement priorities.

Federal employees are entrusted with serving the American people, not themselves. The Trump Administration is committed to rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government, including by prosecuting those who foolishly defraud American taxpayers.

According to court documents, Rush built the whole scheme on lies, first about his education and military background to secure the position, then about the government authorities he claimed to hold. One was a Special Access Program he fabricated outright. He used the fictitious authorities to pull federal funds, directing some $145 million in wire transfers toward real estate, watches, and at least one vehicle.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said his agency flagged the matter after an internal investigation.

“Following an internal investigation that identified potential crimes, CIA immediately referred this matter to the FBI,” Ratcliffe said. “David Rush abused his position and betrayed the public trust and should be held fully accountable for his actions.”

When FBI agents searched the Ashburn home on May 19, they recovered 298 gold bars, roughly $2.1 million in cash, €104,795, and a collection of luxury watches. The gold alone had cost the government about $46 million.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the defendant’s own admission closed the case.

“By his own admission, David Rush defrauded the government of hundreds of millions of dollars, and then misused those funds for extravagant purchases,” Patel said.

Under the plea, the former official agreed to forfeit the gold, the cash, the properties, 30 watches, many of them Rolexes, and two 2026 BMW Alpina vehicles, one valued at about $172,000. He is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 28, 2027, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

The plea comes as the Justice Department presses a broader fraud crackdown through its National Fraud Enforcement Division, the same unit now suing New York over its $10 billion Medicaid home-care program.

The department said its investigation is continuing, and the Director of National Intelligence has asked the Intelligence Community’s inspector general to open a review.