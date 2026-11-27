A detective with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) was killed in a car crash on Thanksgiving that involved a suspected drunk driver with previous DUI arrests.

The victim was identified as Detective Alan Smith, who had worked for the agency for nearly 20 years, was a member of its bomb squad, and served as a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Fox News reported Friday.

The 46-year-old was killed when the suspect allegedly was driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 early Thursday and crashed head-on into Smith’s unmarked police car around 5:00 a.m. as the detective was driving to work, according to the New York Post.

The suspect, whom the Florida Highway Patrol arrested, was identified as 37-year-old Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez. He was taken into custody at a local hospital with the handcuffs Smith had been carrying at the time.

The suspect was expected to be put in jail upon release from the hospital. The charges against him, per the Fox article, include DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, aggravated battery, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

He had three previous DUI arrests and his license had been revoked for 10 years, authorities noted.

In a social media post Thursday, PBSO said,

Alan was much more than a law enforcement officer and Bomb Technician. He was a college professor, and a lifelong scholar who was in the process of completing his doctoral degree. His passion for education, pursuit of knowledge, and commitment to mentoring others were evident throughout his personal and professional life. Above all his professional and academic accomplishments, Alan’s greatest pride was his family. He was a loving husband to his wife, Jennifer, and a devoted father to his 14-year-old son, Alexander. His passing is a tremendous loss to his family, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the Bomb Squad, the law enforcement community, and the countless individuals whose lives he touched through his service, friendship, and mentorship. Alan’s legacy of service, knowledge, compassion, and dedication to others will never be forgotten.

Florida Highway Patrol Maj. Kevin Strickland said of the suspected drunk driver, “This is a tragedy that shouldn’t have happened. He shouldn’t have been driving a car at all, so part of our investigation is gonna determine how he was driving the car he was driving and how he got access to that vehicle.”

President Trump honored Smith on Thursday, telling reporters, “I just want to pay my respects to the family of a great police officer, an expert at bombs and explosives, who was killed today in an automobile accident while on duty.”

“It was a drunk driver, really drunk driver,” he continued. “It’s a terrible thing that happened.”