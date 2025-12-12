Trump Touts U.S. Economy During EO Signing: ‘Hottest Country Anywhere in the World’

President Donald Trump touted the U.S. economy Thursday during an Oval Office signing, highlighting a record-high stock market and falling gas prices.

Trump pointed to economic bright spots in response to a question from Breitbart News while wrapping up a gaggle with reporters.

“The stock market today hit another high. 52 times we hit a high in the 10-month period. That’s during my second presidency. And it’s been amazing,” he said. “Nobody’s seen anything like it. You know, we had the greatest economy in history in my first term. I think we’re blowing it away right now. I think we’re blowing it away.”

“And again, prices were the highest they ever were. Inflation was the highest in 48 years, or, I think, ever. They say 48 years, the press says 48 years,” he added. “I’ll accept that. But I think it was the highest inflation we’ve ever had under the past administration. We had the highest prices… Prices are coming way down. Energy is coming way down.”

Trump then pointed to gas prices under $1.99 per gallon in some states. In Oklahoma, for instance, gas prices at numerous stations registered below $2.00 a gallon on Friday, per Gas Buddy.

“Gasoline is hitting now $1.99 in a couple of states, and it’s way down. Gasoline is way down. And when gasoline and energy comes down, everything follows, but prices are coming down, and we have an unbelievable economy,” Trump said.

“401ks are setting a record; 401ks that’s owned by a lot of people because they’re based on the stock market. And the stock market for a 52nd time has just hit a brand new high. So it’s amazing what’s happening. And I will say this, our country is respected again. I think we’re respected like never before. The United States is respected again. We have a country that was a dead country one year ago, dead, and now it’s the hottest country anywhere in the world.”