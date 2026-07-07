Walmart Cuts Prices on Thousands of Summer Items, Drawing Trump’s Praise

Walmart is lowering prices on thousands of grocery, household and seasonal items this summer, including a roughly 12 percent cut on ground beef, as the retailer seeks to bolster affordability for American shoppers still struggling under years of elevated inflation.

The nation’s largest grocer said Monday it is rolling out temporary “Rollback” discounts across its stores and e-commerce platforms, alongside targeted reductions at Sam’s Club. A one-pound roll of 73 percent lean ground beef drops to $5.94 from $6.74. Fresh sweet corn falls to 25 cents an ear from 68 cents, a 2.25-pound bag of cherries is cut to $5.63 from $11.18, and 24-packs of Coca-Cola and other sodas decline by about one-third.

Sam’s Club is reducing prices on more than 250 items, including chicken wings, hot dogs, ground beef and pork ribs, while highlighting lower fuel prices at the pump.

“Customers count on Walmart to deliver the value they need every day, and summer is no exception,” Julie Barber, executive vice president and chief merchant for Walmart U.S., said in the company’s release. “This summer, we’re making even more investments in price.”

The announcement drew an immediate and effusive response from President Donald Trump. In a Truth Social post Monday, the president said the price cuts were made “at my Administration’s request to celebrate our great Country’s 250th birthday.”

“This is a huge deal for the many millions of Americans who, smartly, shop at Walmart, which is a truly patriotic Company who loves the U.S.A. My Administration is lowering prices that Joe Biden incompetently raised with the worst inflation crisis in history, a total disaster along with the Southern Border, the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and many other failures,” Trump wrote.

“Walmart is stepping up in a big and bold way, and other Retailers should follow the lead of these absolute Patriots,” Trump wrote. He tied the move to his administration’s broader efforts to reverse inflation, citing falling oil and gas prices as well as other categories.