BMW Recalls More than 720,000 Vehicles Due to Fire Risk

Luxury car manufacturer BMW is recalling over 720,000 of its vehicles due to a potentially dangerous defect that could result in a fire.

Officials with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the manufacturer is recalling 720,796 vehicles due to faulty water pumps that could short-circuit and cause a fire even when the car is parked and not running, Fox Business reported Monday.

The outlet listed the affected vehicles:

The recall affects certain 2012–2016 BMW 3 Series, 5 Series and Z4 vehicles; 2012–2015 X1 models; 2013–2017 X3 models; 2015–2016 4 Series Gran Coupe and 2 Series Convertible models; 2014–2016 328xi Gran Turismo, 2 Series Coupe, 4 Series Convertible, 3 Series Coupe and 3 Series Sportswagon models; 2015–2018 X4 models; and 2016–2018 X5 xDrive40e vehicles.

Federal safety regulators warn anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles to “park it outside until a recall repair is complete,” Consumer Reports noted.

The NHTSA said the water pump’s improperly sealed electrical connecter could potentially be exposed to water, noting, “Over time, due to material degradation at the connector, this could allow moisture to enter the pump and lead to the possibility of a short circuit” and possible fire.

BMW is working on a solution and owners should expect notices pertaining to the issue in December, and another when dealerships will be able to fix the problem at no cost, according to Consumer Reports.

In February, BMW North America recalled nearly 90,000 vehicles due to an engine starter that could overheat and present a fire risk, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“The NHTSA said the recall involves 87,394 of the manufacturer’s vehicles in the U.S. and will necessitate dealerships replace the engine starter at no cost. This is not the first starter recall by the German carmaker,” the article about the February recall reads.

BMW recalled over 29,000 of its plug-in hybrid vehicles in July due to potential fire risks involving engine starters, according to KVUE:

Per the Fox article, “BMW is aware of about 10 potentially related incidents in the U.S., involving vehicles previously repaired under the 2024 recall, the NHTSA said. The automaker has not received reports of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.”