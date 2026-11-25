Police officials in Ceuta detained nearly 50 illegal Moroccan migrants who went into hiding to avoid deportation after their respective asylum applications were denied, outlets reported on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the group of Moroccans was among the tens of thousands of illegal migrants that swarmed their way into Ceuta during the mass invasion of the Spanish exclave in late July. Like many of the invading migrants, the detainees had requested asylum protections before the Spanish authorities — their requests, however, were reportedly denied.

The Spanish news service EFE detailed that the denial of their asylum requests prompted the group of Moroccans to abandon their respective spots at the “temporary” shelters setup by the Spanish central government to avoid being potentially deported to Morocco.

Once an asylum application is denied in Spain, a series of corresponding administrative procedures take place that can lead to the repatriation of a migrant back to their country of origin.

El Faro de Ceuta explained that officials of the Spanish National Police’s Prevention and Response Unit (UPR), alongside other police officers, carried out an extensive search across Ceuta’s neighborhoods and main zones in search for the missing Moroccans. The outlet highlighted that some of the agents carried out their searches in plainclothes.

After their successful location and detention, the migrants were reportedly transferred to a Temporary Foreigner Attention Center (CATE) located near Ceuta’s borders with Morocco, where they will remain detained they are sent back to their country.

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Evading authorities and attempting to avoid deportation appears to be a growing trend among the remaining illegal migrants in Ceuta once their asylum request is denied. Recently, El Faro de Ceuta reported that police officers carried out an operation that successfully stopped a group of about 20 migrants as they attempted to board a boat to escape Ceuta and presumptively reach mainland Spain. Officers reportedly stopped the migrants right on time, preventing the vessel from departing.

Per El Faro, the migrants planned to escape the exclave after their asylum requests were denied. Investigations reportedly determined that the paid 6,500 euros to an unknown individual to be allowed in the boat, in addition to a daily fee of 15 euros to stay at the place they were hiding at. A local adult and a minor were allegedly involved in the scheme to help the migrants leave Ceuta.

Ceuta local government authorities have repeatedly emphasized that the mass migrant invasion of the Spanish North African exclave, and the consequences left by the chaotic events, are far from resolved four months after the invasion took place.

Juan Jesús Vivas, the President of Ceuta’s autonomous government, has been a fierce critic of the Spanish socialist central government’s handling of the crisis. He once again condemned the Spanish government and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez earlier this week during an event alongside the President of Melilla’s government, Juan José Imbroda.

As Breitbart News reported, Ceuta has experienced a staggering 650 percent increase in the number of reported sexual assault cases following the invasion. Of the total documented sexual assault cases, 16 involved minors.

The city’s inhabitants have suffered the significant deterioration — and, in some cases, the complete destruction — of infrastructure, recurring arson incidents, and a noticeable impact on the exclave’s healthcare services.