Ariana Grande Promises Bernie Sanders: ‘Doing Our Best to Make You proud’

Pop superstar Ariana Grande showered praise on and shared photos of herself and 2020 Democrat presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) on Wednesday.

“MY GUY,” tweeted Ariana Grande, “thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for! [HeadCount] and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise.”

HeadCount is a non-profit organization that works with musicians to register voters at their concerts. The organization claims to have already registered over 600,000 voters at concerts, music festivals and online since 2004.

“I want to thank [Ariana Grande] for not only being a wonderful entertainer, but also for being such an outstanding advocate for social justice,” reacted Sen. Sanders. “We must all be prepared — like Ariana has shown — to fight for everyone who is struggling.”

I want to thank @ArianaGrande for not only being a wonderful entertainer, but also for being such an outstanding advocate for social justice. We must all be prepared – like Ariana has shown – to fight for everyone who is struggling. It was great to meet her in Atlanta last night. pic.twitter.com/gZTPSLLywX — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 20, 2019

“It was great to meet her in Atlanta last night,” he added.

This is not the first time Grande and Sanders have corresponded. Last month, after the singer tweeted, “baby how u feelin,” the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist responded by tweeting, “Ready to fight for Medicare for All,” to which the singer replied, “screaming” — which is millennial lingo to describe oneself having a high degree of excitement.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — who recently endorsed Sen. Sanders for president — also reacted to the senator’s response to Grande’s tweet last month by channeling the singer’s music to conflate her song titles with extreme left-wing policy proposals.

“Progressive policies as an Ariana dance party:” began Ocasio-Cortez in her tweet. “thank u, next: Replace for-profit health insurance [with] #MedicareForAll. God is a Woman: Strike the Hyde Amendment. Break Free: Student loan debt forgiveness. Be Alright: Pass a Green New Deal!”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.