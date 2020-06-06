Sophia Bush Pushes Gun Control Amid Mass Rioting and Looting

Actress Sophia Bush is pushing stricter firearm regulation in the form testing, insurance, and other requirements, all of which would limit law-abiding citizens access to firearms amid mass rioting and looting in response to the police involved death of George Floyd.

In fact, her call for more gun control would only impact law-abiding citizens, as lawbreakers ignore the myriad gun control laws already on the books.

People reports that Bush’s desired gun requirements mirror automobile regulations. She said “It feels a bit mental that we wouldn’t regulate guns in the same way that we regulate cars, for example. You have to pass a test, have insurance, get your qualifications checked.”

Ironically, there are more guns than cars in America and despite the testing, insurance requirements, and qualifications checks, outlined by Bush, cars are involved in more deaths than guns.

On September 2, 2015, Breitbart News reported Duke Researcher Chris Conover’s findings:

There were 310 million guns in the U.S. in 2009 (a Congressional Research Service figure have no reason to dispute), a figure that likely grew to perhaps 350 million by 2013. These guns result in 33,000 deaths in 2013, of which 64% were suicides, leaving 500 accidental deaths and 11,200 due to homicides. There were 269 million registered vehicles in the U.S. in 2013. These result in 33,000 deaths a year, roughly half of which are drivers (these are official NHTSA statistics).

So, enough deaths resulted from 269 million vehicles to equal the deaths that were caused with 310 million guns, but Bush believes requiring law-abiding citizens to take the same steps for guns as automobiles would make the world safer.

Her push comes as Mike Bloomberg-founded Everytown for Gun Safety holds its annual Wear Orange gun control weekend.

Bush said, “Every single one of us has a platform now — that’s been one of the incredible benefits of the democratization of the internet. If this is important to you, post about it, talk about it. Offer some facts to the people who are in your circle. Figure out how you can have a conversation publicly and how you can have a conversation at home and to make sure that you’re doing both. Your platform is yours, and you can use it for the betterment of society.”

As with Bush’s proposals, the gun controls pushed by Everytown would make it harder for the law-abiding to get the guns they need for self-defense as riots rage.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.