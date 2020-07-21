HBO Max and CNN Films Documentary Follows Female Journalists Covering Failed Democrat Candidates

On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries is the first collaboration between HBO Max and CNN Films. The documentary features female reporters following failed 2020 Democrat presidential candidates on the campaign trail.

The failed Democrat presidential primary candidates include Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT), and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg (D). On the Trail — which premieres on August 6 — will be HBO Max’s first ever documentary film in collaboration with CNN Films, according to a press release by WarnerMedia.

The female reporters in the documentary will also be followed as they cover former vice president Joe Biden, who is expected to accept the Democratic Party nomination later this summer and face President Donald Trump in the presidential election in November.

The press release added that the “powerhouse” female journalists following failed primary candidates will be CNN’s Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, Jessica Dean, Daniella Diaz, Annie Grayer, Kyung Lah, MJ Lee, Abby Phillip, Arlette Saenz, and Jasmine Wright.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with CNN Films to showcase these fearless and impressive female journalists as they navigate the unpredictability of life on the road during the unprecedented 2020 Presidential Primary,” said Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max. “This is our first CNN Films documentary on the platform and a powerful representation of our commitment to create thought-provoking and deeply meaningful content together.”

Viewers will see the film begin just days ahead of the Iowa caucuses. It will showcase the CNN journalists packing as they get ready to leave their families and head out across the country to cover President Trump and his wishful opponents.

“From the beginning, the content teams of HBO Max and CNN Films came together with a strong sense of shared mission,” said Amy Entelis, the executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide. Entelis said she believes TV producer Katie Hinman and film director Toby Oppenheimer have delivered on CNN’s goal “to make high quality documentaries for HBO Max.”

The documentary will also reportedly feature “the lives” that the female CNN journalists “put on pause back home” as they set out across the U.S. to cover the failed 2020 Democrat primary presidential candidates.

