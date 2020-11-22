Tyler Perry Donating 5,000 Thanksgiving Meals in Atlanta

Movie star Tyler Perry donated 5,000 Thanksgiving meals on Sunday in a giveaway at his Atlanta movie studio.

“We are excited to announce the #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday, November 22nd, from 8:00am to 12:00pm. During this drive-up event, we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there!” a tweet from Tyler Perry Studios reads.

We are excited to announce the #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday, November 22nd from 8:00am to 12:00pm. During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there! pic.twitter.com/kQH2DvwNYp — Tyler Perry Studios (@TPstudios) November 19, 2020

The meal giveaway was first-come, first-serve, according to the flyer, and lasted from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people were asked to drive to the 330-acre studio and stay in their car when picking up meals.

The 51-year-old movie mogul is no stranger to giving to charitable causes. In April, he paid for grocery bills for hundreds of people who were struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic in New Orleans and Atlanta, the New York Daily News reported.

Other people have been donating Thanksgiving meals this holiday season, proving that you do not need to be a movie star to give back to your community.

A Texas truck driver has spent more than 20 years giving Thanksgiving meals to those in need, and thanks to the help he has received from his community, he plans to donate 500 turkeys this year.

In Florida, local Greek organizations handed out Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens, and a law office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, donated 150 full Thanksgiving meals.