Unity: Alyssa Milano Pushes Forward Impeachment in Spanish

Left-wing actress and activist Alyssa Milano took to Twitter on Wednesday to push forward impeachment in Spanish, imploring her 3.7 million followers to help make former President Donald Trump “go down in history as the worst president of all time.”

A straight translation of Milano’s tweet from Spanish to English, says “Acts of sedition are not able to be tolerated by the senators of the U.S., we say #EnoughTrump in one time for all of them. Tell your senator to condemn Trump.”

Included in her tweet was a link to a petition, entitled, “Tell the Senate to vote to convict Donald Trump.”

Actos de sedición no pueden ser tolerados por los senadores de EE. UU., decimos #BastaTrump de una vez por todas. Dígale a su senador que condene a Trump – https://t.co/3QteRtzP5X — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 10, 2021

“The trial of Donald Trump’s second impeachment has begun,” reads the petition, which goes on to claim that the former president “hurt the Latino community” with “racist policies,” but did not clarify what it meant by that. “Make no mistake, he deserves to go down in history as the worst president of all time. We will never forget his racist policies that hurt the Latino community. It’s time to say #BastaTrump. Sign our petition calling on the U.S. Senate to convict Donald Trump.”

Accusing senators of tolerating “sedition” is a new narrative being pushed by left-wing activists in an attempt to incentivize Senators to vote to convict Trump.

Last week, Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner proclaimed to his 1.4 million Twitter followers that Trump had “led a deadly attack on the U.S. government to overthrow the will of the people,” adding that “any senator who says otherwise is a seditionist.”

“The case against Donald J. Trump is Open and Shut. He committed the single worst Crime against Democracy in our Nation’s history,” said Reiner. “He led a deadly attack on the US Government to overthrow the Will of the People. Any Senator who says otherwise is a Seditionist.”

The case against Donald J. Trump is Open and Shut. He committed the single worst Crime against Democracy in our Nation’s history. He led a deadly attack on the US Government to overthrow the Will of the People. Any Senator who says otherwise is a Seditionist. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 1, 2021

