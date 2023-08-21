Crime Wave: The Kardashians’ Favorite Salad Chain Goes Cashless After String of Thefts in Democrat-Controlled LA

The Kardashian family’s favorite salad chain, Health Nut, has gone cashless in the wake of a string of thefts in the crime-ridden, Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles.

“We are cashless,” a new sign inside Health Nut, obtained by Daily Mail, reads. “Due to recent thefts in our community, we are going cashless for everyone’s safety and to serve you better. Thank you.”

The sign informing customers of the change was seen inside Health Nut’s Woodland Hills location, located less than a mile from Hidden Hills, where most of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters live.

Several sources at Health Nut told Daily Mail that switching to cashless has helped staff feel more safe, but also admitted that the change has not been very smooth.

Last year, Kris Jenner revealed that she had singed on to be an investor in the business, which has been operating in three locations across Los Angeles County since 1988.

The Kardashians had also promoted the brand on their reality show for years, where they were seen vigorously shaking their salads in Health Nut’s large plastic bowls.

But now, fans wanting to keep up with the Kardashians will have to remember to bring cash when ordering a meal at Health Nut, thanks to the crime wave that has been sweeping the Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles in recent years.

As Breitbart News reported last month, This is Us star Mandy Moore blasted a package thieves as she posted surveillance video of a man hiding in the bushes near her L.A. home and who was then seen stealing boxes delivered to her front gate.

In April, recording artist and reality TV star Leon “Roccstar” Youngblood Jr. cornered a would-be intruder and held him at gun point until police arrived at his mansion in a gated community. In December, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee’s L.A. home was “trashed” during a home invasion while Lee was out of town.

A few months before that, rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s Los Angeles home was broken into and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of her belongings were stolen.

Last year, actor Casey Affleck’s girlfriend actress Caylee Cowan was alone in their L.A. home at around 3:00 a.m., when she awoke in her bedroom to find a strange man standing over her.

In February of last year, the home of fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D was burglarized. That same month, an armed man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house.

Television host and actor Arsenio Hall was also hit with two break-ins and he was almost robbed twice while at his home in Los Angeles.

