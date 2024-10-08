NY Post: Alleged Diddy Tape Shows Sean Combs ‘Having Sex with a Younger Male’ — an ‘A-List Celebrity’

An alleged sex tape featuring disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs with a “younger male” who is now an “A-list celebrity” is being shopped around to media outlets while the “horrified” A-list star braces himself for the video footage to be published, according to the New York Post.

“It’s triggering,” an individual who is a member of the celebrity’s inner circle told the New York Post. “It feels like a betrayal and a violation, and it’s causing a lot of issues. It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories.”

The video footage reportedly shows a man who appears to be Combs having sex with a younger male who appears to be the A-list celebrity.

“Both of their faces are clearly visible in the footage,” the New York Post noted.

Theo outlet decided not to release the identity of the A-list star at this time.

“It’s a total nightmare,” the insider told the New York Post. “He feels feels like he was victimized years ago and is now being victimized yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever.”

A second member of the A-list celebrity’s inner circle told the outlet that the star is “trying to ignore” all the talk about the alleged sex tape.

“There’s not much he can do about it, if there was a video taken without his knowledge that somehow gets out,” the insider said. “So all he can do is pray. He’s praying that this all goes away.”

Multiple people apparently have the video footage in question, with at least one individual currently trying to sell the tape to the media.

As far as anyone knows, the alleged sex tape has not been turned over to the feds.

A Department of Homeland Security officer told New York Post that authorities believe Combs filmed these types of videos at his mansion, but did not confirm if the A-list celebrity in question is featured in any of the footage they obtained from raids conducted at the music mogul’s properties earlier this year.

The federal officer did, however, note that “There are recognizable names” in the video footage they collected during their raids.

“I won’t confirm any of their identities, but it’s more than just that one,” the Department of Homeland Security officer said.

New York Post reported that several members of the media told the outlet they have been given the opportunity to purchase the video over the past few weeks, but ultimately turned down the offer due to the legal challenges involved in authenticating the footage, as well as concerns over whether the celebrity was underage at the time the video was filmed.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who has been hired by several of Combs’ accusers, recently told NewsNation that she has seen “stills” of the alleged sex tape, but did not view the footage in its entirety.

Mitchell-Kidd noted that the celebrity featured in the video in question is currently “more high-profile” than Combs.

“I can verify that [the video] exists, that it’s real and that the other person in the video is very visible,” the attorney said. “There’s no question of if it’s that person in the video.”

Combs’ legal team responded to Mitchell-Kidd’s remarks by denying knowledge of the video’s existence, and accusing the attorney of wanting “publicity and attention.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Buzbee Law Firm and the AVA Law Group held a joint press conference last week, where Buzbee’s lead counsel Tony Buzbee unleashed a slew of bombshell revelations and allegations involving 120 cases that will soon be filed against Combs, his associates, and others.

Some of these allegations include Combs and his associates sexually abusing underage children — both male and female — with the youngest victim being just 9-years-old at the time of the incident. Notably, 25 of the 120 Combs accusers were minors at the time the alleged incidents occurred.

The disgraced music mogul’s attorney Erica Wolff responded to these allegations in a statement, saying, “Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.