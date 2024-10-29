Nolte: JD Vance to Sit Down with Joe Rogan After Kamala Chickens Out

JD Vance will sit down for an in-depth interview on the Joe Rogan Experience on Wednesday. This comes after we learned Kamala Harris has so far chickened out of appearing.

Last week, former President Trump appeared on Joe Rogan’s blockbuster podcast for a three-hour, nothing-off-limits interview that has already racked up tens of millions of views. It was a fascinating conversation that allowed Trump to display qualities the corporate media try to hide and distort. Because Rogan wasn’t playing gotcha and was only interested in getting an idea of how Trump’s mind works on a whole host of issues, Rogan’s audience — that dwarfs the fake media — discovered that Trump is not only willing to discuss every topic thrown at him but has a granular knowledge of the issues.

The podcast was a total win for both Rogan and Trump.

Rogan extended the same invitation to sitting Vice President Kamala Harris: come to Austin and let’s have a chat.

Instead of accepting the invitation, Kamala said no unless Rogan was willing to travel to her and hold the conversation to just one hour.

Rogan wisely refused, but the invite still stands.

“[F]or the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour,” Rogan explained on X. “I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen.”

Of course, Team Kamala wants Rogan on her territory. Of course, they want a one-hour time limit. This allows her to show up late and leave early if things go awry. This is what the Kamala campaign did to Bret Baier with that disastrous Fox News interview.

So, to once again prove how they are running circles around Kamala, the Trump campaign announced that Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, will sit down for a no-holds-barred interview with Joe Rogan on Wednesday that will be released later in the week:

Vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. JD Vance will travel to Austin, Texas, on Wednesday to be interviewed on Joe Rogan’s podcast, according to ABC News. Former President Donald Trump went on “The Joe Rogan Experience” last week, which immediately resulted in hundreds of thousands of new YouTube followers and tens of thousands of new social media followers for Rogan.

This is all upside for Team Trump. Not only will Vance do a great job, but it calls more attention to Kamala thickening out and further marginalizes the corporate media. For example…

Vance appeared on CNN over the weekend for about 20 minutes with Russia Collusion Hoaxster Jake Tapper. The interview was useless. Tapper, who was so angry and frustrated he practically lost control of his bowels, kept screaming Fascist! at a relaxed and calm JD Vance who calmly sat back and wrist-flicked Tapper’s hysterical lies away as though they were gnats. Nothing about policy. Nothing about the future of the country. The corporate media have become useless to anyone who cares about issues and vision.

Rogan and much of New Media don’t do this. Instead of childish gotcha questions, they ask public figures probing questions. Tapper was only interested in making Vance look bad. That serves no one but the narcissistic Tapper who was playing to his elite tribe. New Media merely wants to take a measure of the man (or the woman). That’s what most people want as opposed to a gotcha-shout-fest. And that’s why the corporate media is feeling its irrelevance.

