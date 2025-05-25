Nolte: Memorial Weekend Box Office Again Makes Liars of Hollywood Woke Apologists

The box office is hitting an all-time record this weekend, which once again proves that Hollywood’s sycophant, woke-apologists are all liars.

Thanks to the one-two punch of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and the Disney Grooming Syndicate’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, along with holdovers Thunderbolts and Sinners, guess what happened? Cash registers all over America are ringing up theater tickets to the tune of $322 million, which bests the previous all-time best Memorial Day box office weekend of $314.3 million in 2013.

Everyone in the sycophantic entertainment media will write about this record-breaking weekend without ever once admitting what it truly means: that every pathetic, brown-nosing, dishonest fairy tale they have told to excuse all the box office failures we have witnessed during the era of the Woke Terror, were lies.

Ask yourself this… Why, along with all this other woke crap, did Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White bomb so spectacularly? We were told: It’s still the COVID hangover. It’s the streaming phenomenon. It’s that movies appear too quickly on streaming outlets or on pay-per-view.

Okay, then… Why, just a few weeks later, did another Disney live-action adaptation (Lilo & Stitch) contribute to an all-time, record-breaking Memorial Day weekend?

Why, if what these leftist outlets say is true—that we’re living through an era where people just don’t want to go to the movies anymore, is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning about to break a franchise record for its opening weekend? Six Mission: Impossible movies were released pre-COVID, and yet, chapter eight is about to best them all.

What these sycophantic liars, especially at Penske Media—which, for some insane reason, is allowed to own Deadline, Variety, Rolling Stone, IndieWire, and the Golden Globes — will never admit is that a problem at the box office means only one thing: there is a problem with the quality and/or appeal of the product (i.e., the movie).

When something flops, the lies fly… COVID! Streaming! Pay-per-view! Whatever! It is never, Well, the movie wasn’t very good. Or, Maybe having two guys kiss in a mainstream movie isn’t a good idea. Or, Audiences seem tired of humorless, sexless girlbosses. Or, No one takes their kids to a children’s movie to watch a gay romance. Or, This movie could’ve used some sex appeal. Or, It’s way too preachy and humorless.

Never.

It is never that the movie sucked.

It is always some kind of existential problem keeping our butts from planting in those seats.

Worse, despite this Memorial Day weekend proof that every one of their excuses is wrong, the next time some woke piece of crap bombs, they will go right back to COVID! Streaming! Pay-per-view!

The formula is simple: make movies that appeal to Normal People, not NPR subscribers, fetishists, or humorless censors.

No one is saying that’s easy to execute, but the formula is that simple.

