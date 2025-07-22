Watch: Jeff Daniels Compares Kamala Harris to Abraham Lincoln as He Mourns Her Election Loss

Actor Jeff Daniels mourned the loss of former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election, even going so far to compare her to former President Abraham Lincoln.

The Dumb and Dumber actor shared his views on the 2024 election in an interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

“I still think about Kamala, and how I think she would have been a good choice,” Daniels said on her podcast, The Best People. “I don’t care what they say, because she would have done what Lincoln did.”

“Liz Cheney would have been secretary of state,” Daniels added.

Wallace then compared Kamala Harris to Abraham Lincoln, which Jeff Daniels agreed with.

“Team of Rivals. That’s what Lincoln did, surrounded himself with the people who would disagree with him, not the people who would, you know, take a knee and go, ‘Yeah, more tariffs, sir, more,'” said Daniels.

Daniels then said the Republican Party has deteriorated under Trump.

“It’s the madness of King George, and just the deterioration of the Republican Party,” he said. “I mean, look, I’m just an actor. What do I know? But when Mitch [McConnell] started stacking the courts 25 years ago, I said it on your show once, they can see it coming. The new America that is diverse and treats everyone with equality and respect and dignity, you know, kind of like Jesus did. We’re ready for that.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As Breitbart News reported, Daniels said that America has lost civility under Trump.

“We’ve lost decency. We’ve lost civility. We’ve lost respect for the rule of law. We lost it. We have normalized verbal abuse from the Internet. We’ve normalized bullying. Much as the woke generation tried to, you know, change that. It’s back,” he said.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.