Family Remembers ‘Alf’ Star Anne Schedeen’s ‘Burning Hatred for Trump’ in Obituary

Actress Anne Schedeen, best known for her role as the matriarch Kate Tanner on the late-80s sit-com ALF, passed away at the age of 77 over the weekend and her family remembered her for having a “burning hatred for Trump.”

Schedeen’s family shared news of her passing in a Facebook post on Sunday, including her alleged “hatred for Trump” along with her “creative energy” and “delight in her family.”

“She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her,” the statement said.

“She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it,” it added.

It remains unknown if Schedeen approved of her family boasting of her “hatred” for another human being in a public obituary or if they wrote that on their own volition. Variety explored some of her other accomplishments:

Schedeen got her start in summer stock theater, before scoring a recurring role on the NBC medical drama Emergency! and guest-starring as the daughter of the title character in ABC’s Marcus Welby, M.D. She also appeared opposite Rock Hudson and Diane Ladd in the 1976 sci-fi horror film Embryo and alongside Lucie Arnaz and Craig Wasson in 1983’s Second Thoughts. She would co-star in 1984’s Paper Dolls with Lauren Hutton and Morgan Fairchild, but the ABC soap opera was pulled after 14 episodes. It was on ALF that Schedeen found fame as Kate Tanner, a no-nonsense mom trying to keep the government from discovering the extraterrestrial who has crash landed in their garage. The sitcom ran from 1986-1990 and was initially a ratings hit for NBC. However, because ALF relied on hand-operated puppets it was a technical challenge and after moving the series from its traditional Monday night slot to Saturday and then Sunday, it was cancelled due to declining viewership.

Schedeen is survived by her husband Christopher Barrett, with whom she shared a daughter.