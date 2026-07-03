Nolte: Woke Kills — Latest Hollywood Job Losses Part of Decade-long Collapse

A segment of the entertainment industry, an industry dedicated to hating us, sexualizing our kids, and destroying Western Civilization, lost 3,600 jobs last month.

“The entertainment sector continued its rough stretch. Employment in movies and music declined by 3,600 positions during the month, bringing the total to 321,700 workers,” reads the report.

Tee hee.

Meanwhile, in Real America, a net 57,000 jobs were created.

Should we blame this on Hollywood’s shitty product?

Or maybe AI is killing these jobs, which gives us one more reason to love AI.

Who knows?

Who cares?

The entertainment industry has spent the last dozen years grooming kids, sexualizing kids, queering kids, lobbying to put gay porn in elementary schools, vilifying white men for nothing more than the “sin” of being white men, undermining Western Civilization, destroying our beloved heroes and franchises, spreading hate about peaceful Christians, and producing lousy content at nearly a 100 percent rate.

What — in the face of all this, I’m required to pretend that this industry shrinking, that fewer people working for this demonic cult, is a bad thing?

Sorry, I’m no hypocrite.

Looking back a full decade, the news is even more glorious…

“The continued drop in film and music employment is part of a broader pattern for the sector. The 3,600-position decline reported by the BLS brings movie and music employment to its lowest recent level, at 321,700,” the report adds.

Ten years ago, this film and music segment employed 439,000.

Overall, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, between 2016 and 2026, the total number of jobs in motion picture and TV content production has dropped from 234,000 to 185,200.

A healthy industry … grows.

A failing industry … shrinks.

An industry that still holds the tools to capture the imagination of every sentient being on the planet, shrinking is … diseased. And Hollywood is beyond diseased.

RELATED: Oscars So Woke: Academy Awards’ Diversity Rules Are Nothing but the “Illusion of Inclusion”

Video Source: Jerome Hudson / Breitbart News

I don’t say this lightly, but the entertainment industry and we knew it is over.

On one side of the ledger will be the groomers and America haters creating their perversions and nihilism.

On the other side, Normal People will be creating art.

How is this possible?

AI, baby,

AI is the great equalizer. AI is heaven-sent. AI annihilates the studio gatekeepers. Today, if you’ve got the talent, you’ve got the tools… The tools to create and distribute.