Jesse Eisenberg Mocks ‘Silly’ Hollywood Celebrities Ditching the U.S.A. Because of Trump

Actor turned director Jesse Eisenberg says that moving out of the U.S.A. because of President Donald Trump is “silly” and added he feels an obligation to stay here.

The Zombieland star was in Poland over the weekend where he received the President’s Award at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival when was asked about his recent decision to seek citizenship in Poland.

He was asked if he intends to move out of the United States as so many others in Hollywood have done. But despite gaining Polish citizenship, Eisenberg said he has no intention of moving his permanent residence outside the U.S., Variety reported

“I am a very lucky American,” Eisenberg replied. “I have a nice life.”

He then added that his wife is a teacher and she “teaches a lot of students who are not as lucky as we.”

But he then said he feels a responsibility to the U.S.A.

“I think we feel, if anything, a responsibility to stay in New York and help those who are struggling through a tougher period in American history,” Eisenberg explained.

“No, I’m not going to leave because I don’t like the politics of America. That seems a little silly, because my life is very good,” he concluded.

Several members of the Hollywood elite have abandoned the U.S., including a-list actor George Clooney who moved his wife and children to France in 2025. The family moved into an 18th-century wine estate, Domaine du Canadel, near the village of Brignoles in southern France.

Around the same time, former TV host and comedienne Rosie O’Donnell moved some of her family to Ireland. While the Clooney’s moved supposedly for a “more normal life” for their children, O’Donnell moved quite specifically because she has a mental hangup and vivid hatred of President Donald Trump.

Other Hollywoodites who moved out of the U.S. over politics includes Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, James Cameron, Courtney Love, Robin Wright, Eva Longoria, and Richard Gere.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston