‘It’ Author Stephen King Says He Hopes Graham Platner Doesn’t Drop out After Being Accused of Rape

Novelist, Hollywood producer, and unabashed Republican foe Stephen King has gone public in supporting embattled Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner as a new rape allegation continues to cloud his campaign against Susan Collins (R-ME).

The It author expressed his hopes on social media that Platner would resist calls to step away from the race while adding, “Meanwhile the Abuser in Chief just keeps on keepin’ on.”

The latter part of the statement is seemingly an oblique reference to assertions made against President Donald Trump.

King didn’t stop there.

He later returned to social media to somehow imply widespread malfeasance across the Senate and House of Representatives, alleging: “Tell you what–if you knew the whole truth about everyone in the Senate and House of Reps, those chambers would be dead empty. Jesus said, “Let him without sin cast the first stone.”

As Breitbart News reported, Platner’s political aspirations have been dented as he faces a recent sexual assault allegation made against him after a woman came forward accusing the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate of sexually assaulting her in 2021.

The claims of improprietary are not limited to serious rape accusation – which the 41-year-old denies.

They include – in no particular order – Platner being widely criticized for his Nazi chest tattoo, sexting with women while married, mocking a military Purple Heart recipient, disparaging groups of people, and a host of other scandals.

Politico first reported the allegations against Platner on Monday.

Platner’s campaign has “categorically denied” his accuser’s allegation but the oyster farmer is pausing to “taking time to reflect” on his political future.