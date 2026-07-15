Watch: Bill Maher Says NPR Is ‘On the Far Extreme of the Left’

HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher scolded NPR as being “different from what it used to be” and a news network that’s now “on the far extreme of the left.” Maher made his critical comments about NPR to NPR host Steve Inskeep during the network’s latest episode of Newsmakers.

“The audience is a little more diverse than you might think,” Inskeep said when Maher alluded to the left-leaning of the NPR audience.

“Really? I’m surprised you even had me on!” Maher responded.

“What I always want people to do but it’s so hard to get people to do these days is just engage with argument,” Maher told Inskeep. “You can hate me, whatever, for whatever your reasons — you know, I’m too old, whatever I am. Are you engaging with the argument? Tell me if I’m wrong about something. And then we’re gonna be cool.”

“But that’s not what either extreme does in this country anymore,” Maher continued. “And maybe I’m wrong, but I think of this place as the far extreme of the left.”

NPR “leans left,” and has gradually moved further left in its reporting over the years, according to media bias ratings company ALlSides. Indeed, NPR continues to publish left-wing content, as President Donald Trump’s administration fights in court to stop the flow of tax dollars subsidizing the 55-year-old company. Last summer, Katherine Maher (no relation to Bill), President and Chief Executive Officer of National Public Radio, rejected criticism during a Congressional hearing that NPR is steeped in anti-conservative bias.

As for Maher, he’s been on a crusade of late calling out the political left their many media allies for their unbridled bias against conservatives and Republicans. Video Source: HBO

Last month Maher slammed corporate media for “mischaracterizing” slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s views. “I liked him as a person,” Maher said of Kirk. “I do not think he was a monster.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson