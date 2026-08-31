Nolte: ‘Dog Stars’ Is Latest Expensive Flop for Disney Grooming Syndicate

The Disney Grooming Syndicate spent $110 million to produce Dog Stars, probably another $70 million on promotion — and it opened to a pathetic $8 million domestic and $11.3 million overseas for a global total of $19.3 million.

Tee hee.

The logline reads: “In a post-apocalyptic world, a virus wipes out humanity. Survivors face roaming scavengers called Reapers. Protagonist Hig, a pilot, survived the flu but lost his wife.”

The movie has a pretty game cast with Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, and Allison Janney.

Journeyman Ridley Scott directed. The movie was released on 3,330 domestic screens through Disney’s 20th Century Studios division.

Why the movie flopped, I have no clue. What I do know is that the groomers at Disney deserve every terrible thing that happens to them, and 2026 has been a rough year for the groomers.

The studio has had two hits with Toy Story 5 and The Devil Wears Prada 2.

On the flip side, Disney has watched Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu put the final nail into the coffin of what was once a money-printing franchise.

Also DOA were Hoppers, Moana, and now Dog Stars.

Sadly, Disney is about to have a mammoth hit with Avengers: Doomsday, but getting the aging and super-expensive band back together will not be the victory Disney’s Marvel brand so desperately needs. The needed victory is a successful launch of Marvel’s younger cast of superheroes, which Marvel has failed to do for nearly seven years now. Doomsday will only be a temporary vacation from Flopsville, and due to the financial deals required to bring back Robert Downey Jr. and Company, Doomsday won’t be as profitable as it looks.

Disney must be especially demoralized over the flop of that dumb Star Wars movie. The groomers paid billions for those rights and expected the golden Star Wars goose to live forever. But then the idiots at Disney handed the franchise over to Kathleen Kennedy, a wokestress who hated Star Wars and believed it needed fixing.

Well, “fix it” she did.

The movies flop. The streaming shows flop. And remember, we’re talking about a franchise that survived those stillborn prequels.

Anyway, it’s always good to start a new week and launch a new month with more bad news for the villains who populate the Walt Disney Company.