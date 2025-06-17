Actress Ellen Barkin Shares ‘Poem’ Calling Kristi Noem a ‘C*nt’ as Homeland Security Sec. Rushed to Hospital

Actress Ellen Barkin took to X and shared what she said was a poem about Kristi Noem. Consisting of just four lines, the poem calls the United States Secretary of Homeland Security a “cunt.”

The Ocean’s Thirteen actress’s post said:

I saw this on insta… Here is a poem

About Kristi Noem She shot her dog

She is a cunt

Barkin later responded to a user who praised her, saying “Jane of all trades.”

She later said “Who let the dogs out?” in response to another post about Noem being rushed to the hospital.

No stranger to sharing social media screeds aimed at President Donald Trump, his supporters, or his White House officials, Barkin last graced these pages after she called for a boycott of Madison Square Garden after then-candidate Trump held a presidential campaign rally there, attended by numerous Jewish supporters of his candidacy.

“Boycott MSG,” she tweeted.