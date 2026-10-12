‘Breaking Bad’ Star, Disability Advocate RJ Mitte Dead at 34

Actor RJ Mitte, most famous for having played Walter White Jr. on the acclaimed show Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 34.

Mitte, who also made a name for himself off-screen as a disability-rights activist stemming from his cerebral palsy, died in Brownsville, Texas, on Monday. Though his reps have not officially confirmed his cause of death, TMZ reported that he allegedly died by suicide.

“A county official confirmed to TMZ that RJ died Monday in Texas. We’re told he died by suicide,” noted TMZ. “Law enforcement tells us the death investigation is ongoing.”His reps mourned him as an actor and beloved philanthropist in a statement. “It is with profound sadness we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” they said. “RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter ‘Flynn’ White Jr. on AMC’s critically acclaimed, award-winning series Breaking Bad. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion,” they added. “Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.”

“Born on August 21, 1992 in Jackson, Mississippi, Mitte also was know for his philanthropy,” reported Deadline. He served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s as well as president of The Mitte Foundation, which supports philanthropic efforts and community initiatives.”

“The reps asked for the family’s privacy at this time. Information on survivors or a memorial service was not immediately available,” it added.

RJ Mitte had been in a relationship with Kennedy Suarez since 2018 and the two announced their engagement in 2025. In February of this year, he celebrated their relationship in a Valentine’s Day post.