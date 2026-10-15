Former Hollywood Executive Added to FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters List

Former Hollywood executive Mary Carole McDonnell has been added to the FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters list.

McDonnell, who was also the CEO of Bellum Entertainment — which suddenly shut down in 2017 after its payroll collapsed — is accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $30 million from California banks, according to multiple reports.

The 75-year-old, who has been facing a federal arrest warrant since 2018, is believed to currently be living in Dubai. She also falsely claimed to be an heiress to the McDonnell aircraft family, faking her inheritance and background.

McDonnell is wanted on charges of bank fraud involving millions of dollars and aggravated identity theft in connection with an alleged scheme in Los Angeles and Orange Counties that defrauded banks of millions of dollars.

A former Bellum Entertainment employee told NBC News, “There would be a mad dash out the door to get them to the banks before the banks would close so you could cash them, because they would move money around.”

“I had a lot of bounced checks,” he added.

Another ex-employee told the outlet, “It was always some issue with the bank or the money that they were supposed to be getting wasn’t released to them yet, or they had to change banks, or they were getting a loan.”

The FBI is offering a reward of $150,000 for information leading to her arrest and conviction.

“It’s just a matter of time before McDonnell is caught as we work with our international partners to locate her,” Patrick Grandy, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, said, according to a report by KTLA.

“A generous reward is being offered in exchange for information leading to her apprehension and conviction, and a tip from the public might break the case,” Grandy added.

Authorities say that between July 2017 and May 2018, McDonnell obtained $14.7 million from the bank despite knowing she was not entitled to the funds, and she has not repaid the money. She is also accused of defrauding other financial institutions in a similar manner.

The FBI is urging anyone with information on McDonnell — who is known to have used multiple aliases, such as Mary Carole Carroll, Mary Carol McDonnell, Mary Carroll McDonnell, Mary C. Carroll and Mary Carroll McDonald — to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Those with information can also call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 800-CALL-FBI — or submit tips through the agency’s website.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.