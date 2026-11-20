Comedian Lucy Beaumont is claiming “all rapists that play video games play Grand Theft Auto” and calling on GameStar — which has no ownership or development ties to the gaming franchise — to “fund training in schools for young boys with misogynistic views.”

“Not all people that play video games are rapists, but all rapists that play video games play… Grand Theft Auto,” Beaumont wrote in a recent Instagram Story, according to a report by Daily Mail.

“Just because the latest game has changed its ways doesn’t [mean] to say years of being able to murder sex workers was right,” the comedian added. “Can British company Gamestar please fund training in schools for young boys with misgonistic[sic] views.”

Beaumont could have been referring to Rockstar Games, which is the publisher and umbrella label behind the Grand Theft Auto video game series. Rockstar North, meanwhile, is the franchise’s main developer.

Notably, Beaumont made her remarks linking rapists to Grand Theft Auto on Friday, just days after she revealed herself as a whistleblower who had provided information to news outlets about allegations of sexual misconduct against British actor and comedian David Walliams.

As Breitbart News reported, Walliams has been accused of grooming teenage girls for sex. The TV personality, who denies the accusations, reportedly asked a court to block the allegations from being published, claiming it was “highly likely” he would harm himself.

Beaumont said she was working on a show when a young person allegedly approached the comedian to inform her that they had worked on a show with Walliams and their job was to take “young girls” to his dressing room.

The comedian said she passed those details along to the Guardian and was “really worried” one of his alleged victims would “take her own life.”

“I did as much as I could do privately and whenever I’ve heard a rumor about anyone, I’ve done everything I can,” Beaumont told Sky News.

“There’s only so much you can do. I’m not the police,” she added. “Nothing seems to be illegal, but I was really worried, and I was one of the whistleblowers. I was one of the people to let the Guardian know.”