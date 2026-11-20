Protesters appeared outside the arena hosting the Country Music Awards (CMA) this week projected a series of images asking artists like Taylor Swift and Lainey Wilson to join against the “genocide in Gaza.”

Protest organizer Hazami Barmada said that the images were projected outside the Nashville arena to “remind country music artists and fans about the ongoing crimes being committed in Gaza.”

“I’m walking a red carpet while American tax dollars fund 44,500 children injured in Gaza,” read one message.

“Israel is committing genocide in Gaza: Use your voice” and “$21.7 billion in military aid to Israel while 100 million Americans carry health debt,” read another.

Taylor Swift has not commented on the controversy.

Since Israel began its incursion into Gaza following the October 7th terrorist attack of 2023, celebrities have been increasingly pressured by Palestinian advocates to take a stand, lest they be accused of being “complicit in genocide.” This tension came to a head in September when rapper Mackelmore accused Israel of committing genocide during his opening act performance for musician Ed Sheeran. The controversy forced Mackelmore to exit the tour and forced Ed Sheeran to issue a statement on the conflict.

“I don’t want to disappoint fans, and I’ve never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet,” Sheeran said during his performance at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.