First Lady Melania Trump rewore a holiday trench coat, previously worn in 2019, to welcome the White House Christmas tree on Monday.

Mrs. Trump wore a Gabriela Hearst trench coat in an oversized red and white check to accept the 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. The tree will be one of many that will adorn the White House during the holiday season.

Mrs. Trump paired the coat with red python stilettos from Manolo Blahnik.

Loyal Fashion Notes readers will remember that the coat, which is no longer available, was worn by Mrs. Trump in December 2019 to light the National Christmas Tree on the National Mall’s Ellipse.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.