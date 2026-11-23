First Lady Melania Trump rewore a holiday trench coat, previously worn in 2019, to welcome the White House Christmas tree on Monday.
Mrs. Trump wore a Gabriela Hearst trench coat in an oversized red and white check to accept the 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. The tree will be one of many that will adorn the White House during the holiday season.
Mrs. Trump paired the coat with red python stilettos from Manolo Blahnik.
Loyal Fashion Notes readers will remember that the coat, which is no longer available, was worn by Mrs. Trump in December 2019 to light the National Christmas Tree on the National Mall’s Ellipse.
US First Lady Melania Trump welcomes the White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 23, 2026. The tree, a 18 foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin, will be on display in the Blue Room of the White House throughout the holiday period. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: First lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree as its delivered on the North Drive on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: First lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: First lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: First lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: First lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: First lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: First lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree as its delivered on the North Drive on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: Shoe detail of First lady Melania Trump as she welcomes the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree on the North Drive on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump welcomes the White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 23, 2026. The tree, a 18 foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin, will be on display in the Blue Room of the White House throughout the holiday period. (Photo by Ken CEDENO / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: First lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: First lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: First lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: First lady Melania Trump poses beside the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree as it’s delivered on the North Drive on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: First lady Melania Trump poses beside the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree as it’s delivered on the North Drive on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: First lady Melania Trump poses beside the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree as it’s delivered on the North Drive on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome the White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 23, 2026. The tree, a 18 foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin, will be on display in the Blue Room of the White House throughout the holiday period. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: First lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree on the North Drive on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: First lady Melania Trump poses beside the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree as it’s delivered on the North Drive on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC, USA – NOVEMBER 23: US First Lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2026 White House Christmas tree on the North Drive of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on November 23, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: First lady Melania Trump poses beside the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree as its delivered on the North Drive on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC, USA – NOVEMBER 23: US First Lady Melania Trump departs from the North Drive of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on November 23, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome the White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 23, 2026. The tree, a 18 foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin, will be on display in the Blue Room of the White House throughout the holiday period. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: First lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree on the North Drive on November 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is an 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC, USA – NOVEMBER 23: US First Lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2026 White House Christmas tree on the North Drive of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on November 23, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
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