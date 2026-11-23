Hollywood’s top union is vowing to whip up a political fight for universal healthcare as its own members complain that union rules are causing them to lose their own healthcare benefits.

On Friday, SAG-AFTRA’s board voted unanimously to assemble a task force to initiate a political push for universal healthcare, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The coming political campaign comes as many actors have gone public about losing their union-sponsored healthcare because they can’t get enough work to qualify for the yearly income benchmark to be allowed to use their insurance.

Union president Sean Astin, admitted that “a substantial majority of our members do not qualify” for union health insurance because they have not earned the $28,090 annual earnings or worked for 108 days in the year.

Consequently, the union is aiming to try and force the rest of the country to pay its members’ healthcare costs by implementing national universal healthcare.

“This Taskforce seeks a new level of participation in the national movement to expand care for everyone,” Astin explained. “We will actively engage with policymakers, gather allies and provide a structured way for our members to participate formally in the process. The President’s Healthcare Taskforce will be an instrument of support in the movement for universal healthcare. The President’s Healthcare Taskforce will be an instrument of support in the movement for universal healthcare.”

The “task force” idea, of course, won’t do much to solve the immediate healthcare deficit that current members suffer.

Actors are beginning to band together to decry Hollywood’s healthcare problem. Recently, Glee actor Cheyenne Jackson started a movement he calls the One Job Away campaign to bring attention to the fact that so many actors are losing their healthcare benefits thanks to the union’s earnings requirements.

Many far-left, progressive Democrats are stumping for universal healthcare since the Democrats’ blue wave election this month. Even so, it would be some time for the new Democrat-led congress to take up the healthcare issue.

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