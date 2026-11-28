HBO Real Time talk show host Bill Maher is conceding that left-wing comedians have killed late-night comedy.

Maher told British talk show host Piers Morgan on Tuesday that the extreme bias has drained all the funny out of late-night TV.

The HBO comedian lamented the loss of quality of late-night TV since famed Tonight Show host Johnny Carson retired on 1992. Maher added that Carson retired just in time to miss the trend of comedians veering to the hard right and becoming boringly ideological instead of funny.

“Do you think that the likes of Jimmy Kimmel and the others, by being so obviously politically partisan, have they conspired to slightly kill late-night comedy for you?” Morgan asked Maher on his podcast One on One with Piers Morgan.

“Well, it definitely seems dead,” Maher replied. “Yeah, so I don’t think that helped. I know they don’t like it when I say that, but it’s true.”

Maher admitted that he was always political but tried not to be an extremist who would specifically work to tick off half the country.

“Now I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m glad I’m not lumped in,’ because I’m not like them at all. I’m really not. And I’m not saying they’re not talented or funny. They are. But, yeah, they absolutely have no interest in playing to half the country,” he explained.

Morgan noted that none of the guests on American late-night TV are ever anything other than left-wingers.

“It’s not like the left isn’t doing a lot of stuff. And, of course, I’ve lost fans on the far left, and I don’t miss them. You know what? Because if you don’t understand what’s wrong with your own side, you are watching the wrong show,” Maher said.

The HBO host also lamented the dumbing down of American culture, seen in the changing trends of late-night shows.

“They’d have an author on at the end,” Maher reminisced of Johnny Carson’s tenure on The Tonight Show. “An author. Can you imagine somebody talking about books? I mean, now they barely talk on some shows. They just play games. It’s amazing where the country has gone, and not in the right direction… We got dumber.”

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