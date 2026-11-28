Bavarian Police are searching for suspects after multiple people were stabbed on a train in southern Germany.

According to police, three men from Afghanistan were injured during the attack.

Three men from Afghanistan were injured in an apparent knife fight on a train in southern Germany in the early hours of Saturday morning, Bavarian Police said.

At around 12:25 am local time on Saturday, police were called to the scene of a reported assault allegedly involving a knife between two groups of men on a train travelling between the southern cities of Ulm and Memmingen.

Bavarian Police said that initial indications pointed to one group of men being of “southern European appearance” who fled the scene before police arrived. Witnesses claimed that they had “initiated” the attack.

The other group was said to have been comprised of men from Afghanistan, three of whom, aged between 19 and 24, were injured during the altercation.

Two of the men, aged 22 and 24, were sent to hospitals in Ulm with serious injuries, while the third, aged 19, was released from the scene with minor injuries.

The force said in a statement: “Due to the unclear situation, a large-scale police operation was launched, and numerous officers were dispatched to the scene.”

This included several patrol cars, K-9 units, and “numerous” officers, Bavarian Police said. However, despite the largescale deployment, the force has yet to locate the suspected attackers.

Nevertheless, the police said that they did not believe that there was a danger to “uninviolved persons or the public”.