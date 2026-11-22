The Trump administration is not only pulling back the curtain on the federal government’s secrets about UFOs, but they are also disclosing government documents on one of the most iconic mysteries in American folklore – the cryptid Native Americans called Sasquatch, or, if you will, Bigfoot.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) first released three files from its Sasquatch records last month, the Washington Post reported, headlining the disclosure as “Bigfoot believers get a boost from an unlikely ally: The U.S. Forest Service.”

The U.S. Forest Service is an agency under the auspices of the USDA.

While Native American culture in the northwest included legends of Sasquatch, the Bigfoot phenomenon really took off with the appearance of the 1967 “Patterson-Gimlin Film,” which has been debated, investigated, and analyzed for decades and is considered by skeptics as fake.

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The legend and ongoing reports of the six-foot-plus, hair-covered creature said to roam North American forests without ever being captured has been the subject of countless documentaries, reality television series, probes on social media, and at least 25 Bigfoot movies.

Among them are the comic treatment in Harry and the Hendersons, starring John Lithgow, and the lefty-themed Little Bigfoot and Little Bigfoot 2, where kids save the young cryptid from a ruthless logging company, and in the second one, a wealthy landowner who tries to hunt him down.

Bigfoot has even made it this week into the massively popular Grand Theft Auto VI just released to gamers. Players are reporting sightings in the video game, which unfolds realistically like a scripted film. Gamers have shared clips of the cryptid in the game.

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The legend of a large apelike creature walking upright is not limited to the American wilds, or even the heavily forested northwest. Sightings have been reported around the U.S., and cultures around the globe have legends of similar creatures, including the Yeti, or “Abominable Snowman,” in the Asian Himalayas.

The records released by the U.S. Forest Service investigation include those from June 1982, when Bigfoot footprints were reportedly discovered in the Mill Creek Watershed of Washington state’s Umatilla National Forest.

In that probe, investigators documented measurements, took color photographs, and made plaster casts across several field sites to preserve the unusual physical evidence, which one wildlife biologist determined in his view was a cleverly executed hoax.

Another file release detailed a reported encounter with the creature in Montana dating back to the 1940s.

The file also revealed that U.S. Forest Service staff once hosted a “Bigfoot in Your Backyard” forum in California’s Stanislaus National Forest to discuss local sightings, “noting at the time the agency could neither confirm nor deny the creature’s existence,” Fox 13 in Seattle reported.

Another document written in 1980 consists of six pages recounting a historical report from the Petty Creek area in Montana. It was written by a man named Leo Kinney, who described spotting a large set of tracks while out with a group of other hunters in the 1940s.

“At this point we held a conference and decided that we were not particularly anxious to catch up to whatever it was, and though we didn’t confess it at this time, in later conversations we found out that we all had a very uneasy feeling and could feel chills running up and down our backs,” Kinney wrote.

The file disclosures also presented details of a 2003 sighting in Sanders County, Montana.

Jeremiah Byron of the Bigfoot Society told the Washington Post he was curious about the timing of the federal disclosures.

“Why is all this cryptid and Bigfoot-related stuff happening now?” Byron asked. “I’m hoping what this means is that they could be ramping up government entities to start releasing information.”

The idea that the government has studied Bigfoot no doubt delights aficionados who have been scrutinized by publications such as the Skeptical Inquirer.

Bigfoot, among some speculating cryptid theorists, has even been associated with UFOs as an entity originating from the same hidden dimension as the unidentified craft — a notion director Steven Spielberg mocked in his dramatic extraterrestrial film, Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.