Independent journalist Joakim Lamotte has claimed that women working at Stockholm’s Kista Galleria shopping centre are quitting their jobs due to harassment from foreign men who refuse to be served by women.

Mr Lamotte has claimed that several women have contacted him about their experiences at the shopping centre, which is located near the notorious no-go Stockholm suburbs of Husby and Rinkeby, stating they were unable to work due to sexual harassment from foreign men, Nyheter Idag reports.

The women also allegedly claimed that many of the male customers would refuse to be served by them, demanding to be served by a male coworker instead. Lamotte published an audio clip of one of the women who alleged that a man with a full beard and white cap would not speak to any female staff.

When the man was told he can go to another shop if he does not want to be served by a woman, the man allegedly threatened to call the police.

“But this is unfortunately not the first time this has happened to me. My female colleagues have also been subjected to the same degrading discrimination and soon this is more or less an everyday thing,” the woman said.

The report comes nearly three years after feminists in nearby Husby and Tensta claimed that they were also harassed by religious fundamentalists, with former Social Democrat parliamentarian Nalin Pekgul stating that Muslim fundamentalists had largely taken over Tensta.

Zeliha Dagli, a former Left Party politician, claimed the same problems existed in Husby, going as far as to say the areas had so-called “morality police”.

In an attempt to combat the issue of women feeling safe in areas like Husby, the local government announced in 2017 that it would be adopting “feminist urban planning” that would include brightening street lights at night.

Despite the plans, a survey released in 2018 revealed that nearly half of the residents of no-go areas were afraid for their safety when going out after dark.

