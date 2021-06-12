Delingpole: No Masks, No Distancing – The Disgraceful Covid Hypocrisy of the G7 Elite

(L-R) Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Council Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime minister Mario Draghi, France's President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel …
LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
James Delingpole

At least one good thing has emerged from the G7 summit: we now know that President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President Bieber of Canada and the various other world leaders who’ve been sunning themselves in Cornwall are ocean-going, copper-bottomed hypocrites.

Note how their personal rules on mask-wearing, “social distancing” [an egregious oxymoron], quarantining and so on differ quite markedly from the ones they’ve been imposing on us ordinary folk these last 18 months.

Sure, when they’re posing for one of their staged photographs they all pretend, for propaganda purposes, that they are Covid regulation compliant:

 

ST AUSTELL, ENGLAND – JUNE 11: (L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Queen Elizabeth II, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, President of the European Council Charles Michel and United States President Joe Biden pose for a group photo at a drinks reception for Queen Elizabeth II and G7 leaders at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall, England.

 

But look at what they got up to later:

 

 

The photo of the President and First Lady, the Queen, President Bieber, and Prince Charles clearly in breach of the arbitrary ‘two metre’ social distancing rule. Nor is any of them wearing masks. Nor, one can safely assume, is any of them at risk of being put on an NHS Track and Trace watchlist and forced to quarantine at home because they’ve been found to have come into contact with someone who tested ‘positive’.

Oh, and a number of these people have been permitted to travel from foreign countries in aeroplanes — something again which has been largely forbidden to us proles.

I personally have no objection to seeing a 95-year-old widow chatting to a slightly confused looking elderly gentleman and his wife at a cocktail party without being encumbered by ridiculous muzzles. Nor do I have a problem with the lack of social distancing. But that’s because if I had my way, we’d scrap all these pointless rules immediately so we can get our old normal back as soon as possible.

What I do very much object to is the extraordinary mix of arrogance, double standards, and muddled thinking on display here among our governing elites.

For example: if the Queen is allowed to socialise without a muzzle now, what was the point of subjecting her to the ordeal a few weeks ago of having to sit, masked and isolated, without the comforting proximity of her loved ones, at her beloved husband’s funeral?

And: if Covid is still such a clear and present danger so great that it justifies the continued theft of our freedoms by the state, how come we’re prepared to place our world leaders in encounter scenarios so risky that any one of them could catch a deadly bug and die at any time?

And: if the jabs are so effective and if all the world leaders in these photographs have been vaccinated, then why do the waiting staff still have to wear muzzles?

We’re being played. It’s one rule for the elite, another rule for the rest of us. And the reason for these double standards is very simple: none of them believes a word of what they’re telling us about the pandemic.

 

 

