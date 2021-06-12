At least one good thing has emerged from the G7 summit: we now know that President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President Bieber of Canada and the various other world leaders who’ve been sunning themselves in Cornwall are ocean-going, copper-bottomed hypocrites.

Note how their personal rules on mask-wearing, “social distancing” [an egregious oxymoron], quarantining and so on differ quite markedly from the ones they’ve been imposing on us ordinary folk these last 18 months.

Sure, when they’re posing for one of their staged photographs they all pretend, for propaganda purposes, that they are Covid regulation compliant:

But look at what they got up to later:

Pointed out by a friend…#G7 Elbow bumps, masks and social distancing for the photo calls but soon abandoned when these 'leaders' are socialising with each other. All the world's a stage – and we're watching them perform. Badly. pic.twitter.com/X6cSfN32Gp — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) June 12, 2021

The photo of the President and First Lady, the Queen, President Bieber, and Prince Charles clearly in breach of the arbitrary ‘two metre’ social distancing rule. Nor is any of them wearing masks. Nor, one can safely assume, is any of them at risk of being put on an NHS Track and Trace watchlist and forced to quarantine at home because they’ve been found to have come into contact with someone who tested ‘positive’.

Oh, and a number of these people have been permitted to travel from foreign countries in aeroplanes — something again which has been largely forbidden to us proles.

I personally have no objection to seeing a 95-year-old widow chatting to a slightly confused looking elderly gentleman and his wife at a cocktail party without being encumbered by ridiculous muzzles. Nor do I have a problem with the lack of social distancing. But that’s because if I had my way, we’d scrap all these pointless rules immediately so we can get our old normal back as soon as possible.

What I do very much object to is the extraordinary mix of arrogance, double standards, and muddled thinking on display here among our governing elites.

For example: if the Queen is allowed to socialise without a muzzle now, what was the point of subjecting her to the ordeal a few weeks ago of having to sit, masked and isolated, without the comforting proximity of her loved ones, at her beloved husband’s funeral?

And: if Covid is still such a clear and present danger so great that it justifies the continued theft of our freedoms by the state, how come we’re prepared to place our world leaders in encounter scenarios so risky that any one of them could catch a deadly bug and die at any time?

And: if the jabs are so effective and if all the world leaders in these photographs have been vaccinated, then why do the waiting staff still have to wear muzzles?

We’re being played. It’s one rule for the elite, another rule for the rest of us. And the reason for these double standards is very simple: none of them believes a word of what they’re telling us about the pandemic.