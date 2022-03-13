The Montreal Symphony Orchestra has dropped a young Russian prodigy pianist from events this week, despite the pianist being outspoken on his opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Piano prodigy Alexander Malofeev was set to play with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra (OSM) on March 9th, 10th and 13th but was dropped from the performances as the OSM feared his appearance on stage could provoke a backlash from those against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Pascale Ouimet, a spokesperson for the OSM, commented on his cancellation, saying: “The OSM feels that it would be inappropriate to receive Mr Malofeev this week,” broadcaster CTV reports.

You can tell there's war hysteria abroad when people you previously thought to be sensible & reasonable start calling you names and accusing you of being an agent of a foreign power. It's the same lunacy that led to Dachshunds being kicked in the street in 1914, for being German. — Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) February 28, 2022

The move comes despite 20-year-old Malofeev being publicly outspoken on his opposition to the Russian invasion and came after several Ukrainians demanded the OSM not allow the Russian musician to play, despite acknowledging that he is against the war.

“I frankly don’t understand why Montreal Ukrainians have to fight this with OSM while we live every minute in anguish for our families in Ukraine,” Mariya Makivchuk said prior to the OSM dropping Malofeev.

Malofeev has not only condemned the war in Ukraine but also highlighted the growing anti-Russian sentiment in parts of the world, noting that “Russian culture and music specifically should not be tarnished by the ongoing tragedy, though it is impossible to stay aside now.”

“The most important thing now is to stop the blood. All I know is that the spread of hatred will not help in any way, but only cause more suffering,” he said.

On the Rocks: UK Supermarkets Remove Russian Vodka as Poles Rename Pierogis over Ukrainehttps://t.co/eepZSRSFBz — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 4, 2022

Malofeev’s case comes as many other Russian nationals have been sacked from their positions, such as Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, who had performances cancelled at the Philharmonie concert hall in Paris, and Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko, who withdrew from performances at the MET in New York after refusing to condemn President Vladimir Putin.

Formula One racing driver Nikita Mazepin, who appeared on a 64-page European Union sanctions list along with his father, who reportedly has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was also fired from his racing team.

Haas, the team that had employed Mazepin, put out a statement about the driver’s firing, noting his father’s connections to Putin.

Other Russians with no links to President Putin or his government at all have also been banned from competitions too, including all Russian and Belarusian athletes who were set to compete in the Winter Paralympic Games.

In some cases, anti-Russian sentiment has even turned violent, with a Russian cultural centre in Paris being firebombed last weekend.

“I’ve done my bit lads,” the driver of the vehicle reportedly said, adding: “I want the [Russian] ambassador and his colleagues to leave this country, leave this free country.” https://t.co/GCBJ5upgO4 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 7, 2022