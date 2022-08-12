The likely next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, has slammed the British deep state bureaucracy for being too “woke” and for being a breeding ground for antisemitism.

Speaking from a synagogue in Manchester in the North of England on Friday, Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss pledged to “change woke civil service culture that strays into antisemitism.”

Laying out her plan to “protect British Jewry from creeping antisemitism and wokesim,” Truss said that she would review whether schools are doing enough to educate pupils and teachers about antisemitism, go after antisemitism within universities, and work towards a free trade deal between the United Kingdom and Israel.

“Every organisation has its culture, but it’s not fixed, it can be changed,” Truss said.

“That’s what ministerial leadership is about: it’s about making sure that the policies we represent, the values we stand for, are reflected in what we do.”

In an interview with the Jewish Chronicle, Truss claimed that she had personally experienced resistance from within the Foreign Office when she tried to challenge globalist institutions on their apparent antisemitism, such as the United Nations, saying that she had to “overrule” bureaucrats who argued it would leave the United Kingdom “isolated” on the world stage.

The comments have drawn indignation and rage from the left, which has been dogged by accusations of antisemitism within its ranks, particularly under the former leader of the Labour Party, far-left socialist Jeremy Corbyn, who was expelled by successor Sir Keir Starmer for failing to fully acknowledge anti-Jewish sentiment within the party.

Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge took a shot at Truss on social media, saying that “[u]sing antisemitism to peddle the right’s ‘anti-woke agenda’ is below the belt. The oldest form of racism is not a tool to use in the divisive culture war nonsense.”

The Civil Service, has, however, come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks, with it emerging that government employees have been subjected to diversity training sessions in which they were told that Britain is a racist country and that they should never contradict co-workers from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Woke “anti-racist” reading lists for deep state employees have also included works from radical Critical Race Theory advocates such as Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo.

Previously, it has been revealed that civil servants are now expected to recognise that there over 100 genders and that it should be seen as normal if their co-workers change their gender on a day-to-day basis.

Despite her history as a Liberal Democrat and a Remainer during the Brexit referendum, Liz Truss has won the backing of the more conservative wing of the Tory Party, including from prominent anti-woke MP Kemi Badenoch, who is expected to be tapped for a top Cabinet role should Truss succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

In an interview with the Daily Mail’s Sarah Vine, Badenoch said: “If you want somebody who’s very maverick, I think Liz [would be the best option].”

Though she stopped short of actually endorsing Truss, Badenoch continued: “I loved working with her because there was an unpredictability there that usually helped us get into the right place.

“Sometimes if you’re too predictable in politics you don’t think of new ideas. You just do the same thing over and over again and nothing changes.”

