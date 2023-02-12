Catholic School Pupil Who Voiced Catholic Beliefs on Gender Arrested

A Canadian Catholic school pupil who was suspended last November for saying there are only two genders was arrested this week after attempting to return to class without renouncing his beliefs.

Josh Alexander, 16, was arrested on Monday afternoon at St Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario after trying to attend class after he had been suspended in November for saying there are only two genders during a class discussion.

“I got suspended for comments made during a class discussion,” Alexander said. “It was about male students using female washrooms, gender dysphoria and male breastfeeding. Everyone was sharing their opinions on it, any student who wanted to was participating, including the teacher,” he continued, according to a National Post report.

“I said there were only two genders and you were born either a male or a female and that got me into trouble. And then I said that gender doesn’t trump biology,” he added.

Alexander, who stated his beliefs are rooted in his Christian faith, was banned from the school unless he agreed not to “dead name” transgender pupils and agreed not to attend classes with trans pupils who did not like his religious beliefs.

“I walked into one of my classes. I sat down and everyone looked pretty surprised to see me there. Within two minutes the vice-principal was in the classroom asking me to leave,” Alexander said of his attempt to reenter the school this week, adding that he was met with police almost immediately after leaving class.

“I think I used to be seen as a Christian kid following my beliefs, but now apparently I’m the rebel,” Alexander said.

“The school knows I’m not trying to be a problematic kid. The police know that as well. They didn’t even put me in cuffs when they arrested me. They know that I wasn’t actually a threat to anybody.”

The incident, which Alexander’s lawyer James Kitchen has labelled religious discrimination, is just the latest to involve woke gender ideology at a Catholic school in Ontario.

Last month, a teacher at another Ontario Catholic school bragged on the social media platform Twitter about a “prayer table” in his class that depicted Jesus Christ as transgender, along with an icon of the Virgin Mary with a rainbow-flag motif.

Teacher Paolo De Buono had also previously demanded that a Catholic priest visiting his class refrain from teaching basic Catholic dogma, such as noting that only men can be ordained as priests.

“When you visit my classroom, you are not permitted to make comments that marriage is only for a male-female couple, that there are only two genders, and that only males can be priests,” De Buono said in his email.

