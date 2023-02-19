The Spanish parliament has approved a new transgender law that could allow children as young as 12 to change their gender legally. Conservatives have vowed to repeal the law.

The Spanish congress approved the controversial Trans Law supported by Minister of Equality Irene Montero this week, which affords anyone over the age of 16 the ability to change their gender legally by a simple request.

The new law also allows children as young as 12 to be able to change their gender on official documents with the approval of a judge, and those aged between 14 to 16 the opportunity to change their gender with the consent of their parent or guardian, El Mundo reports.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the leader of the supposedly right-leaning People’s Party (PP), announced that his party would work to repeal the law if elected to form a government in the next general elections, which are scheduled to take place later this year in December.

The PP especially objects to the fact that minors over 16 are now able to change their gender without needing any parental permission and said the new law will have harmful consequences.

Feijóo also said he will reverse the changes to the abortion law that allows minors to seek abortions without parental permission and will seek to reverse the change and make it required that minors receive the consent of legal guardians.

The PP has recently clashed with the populist party VOX on abortion, however, after the PP supported an amendment to the abortion law that would prevent regions from introducing pro-life policies, such as options for pregnant women to hear the heartbeat of their unborn child.

Mercedes Rodríguez Tamayo, who serves as a deputy in the Andalusia regional parliament for VOX, later slammed the government, stating: “Women do not need to be protected, we are perfectly qualified to, before an offer of information, say yes or no.”

VOX leader Santiago Abascal went even further, launching an attack on the PP ahead of the Spanish municipal and regional elections set for May saying, “the PP is the PSOE [Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party] with 10 years of delay.”

“I celebrate that there is no longer a cowardly right. Now they are directly a centre-left party,” he said.

Santiago Abascal, leader of the populist party VOX, slammed the centre-right for adopting the politics of the left a decade ago. https://t.co/BhIg1oYtVF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 15, 2023