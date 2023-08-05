Vivek Ramaswamy may be the young blood American conservatism needs and depending on his performance at the Milwaukee debate later this month could be a profitable Vice President pick for forerunner Donald Trump, longtime MAGA ally and Brexit leader Nigel Farage has said.

Donald Trump should be keeping a close eye on Vivek Ramaswamy as the Republican campaign progresses, Brexit leader turned anti-woke capitalism campaigner Nigel Farage told Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM Patriot Friday morning.

Speaking during a conversation on debanking and the danger of woke corporations to freedom of expression in the Western world, Farage observed that these were problems Ramaswamy was definitely alive to these problems and, having spoken to him previously, the Brexiteer found him impressive in person. Farage told Breitbart News Daily:

I’ve got to tell you, I am seriously impressed by this man. In his mid-30s, he has quite a warm personality, quite a good sense of humour. He’s been successful, he’s identified this sort of terrible cancer that’s running through our businesses where freedom of speech is directly under threat under the ESG, woke… Vivek gets all of it. So I’m very impressed by him.

But Mr Farage stopped short of a full-on endorsement of Ramaswamy, whose views on issues like immigration can split views among Republicans, saying he wanted to see how the businessman performed when put on the spot, remarking his performance in the Milwaukee debate in August would be a key indicator.

Nevertheless, Farage said he saw promise and contrasted Ramaswamy with prominent Republicans presently at the top of the pile. He continued:

I do think the argument that a lot of American Conservatism is really a bit dull, a bit dry — dear old Mitch McConnell stumbling and stopping the other day! Vivek represents a kind of conservatism for the future: he believes in individual responsibility, he believes in freedom, he believes in entrepreneurship. He actually embodies many of the things that makes America the greatest country in the world.

Depending on the Milwaukee performance, Mr Farage concluded that “I have to think if I were Donald Trump I would be watching this guy very, very closely.”

The remarks follow others by Farage this week, when he said it was possible Ramaswamy’s immigrant background and business background would give him a “good story to tell” to voters.