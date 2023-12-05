Police have launched a manhunt and schools have been shut down after a woman was stabbed in the small Welsh village of Aberfan on Tuesday morning.

UPDATE 1400: According to local residents, the female stabbing victim outside a school in Aberfan, Wales is “heavily pregnant”. A local mother told the news outlet Wales Online: “We heard that all hell broke loose. She is heavily pregnant, maybe seven or eight months and she was taking one of her kids to school. There are police everywhere and we heard the guy got away.”

The original story continues as follows…

South Wales Police have urged citizens to avoid the area as they search for a knifeman who attacked a 29-year-old woman near the Ynysowen Nursery School in Aberfan. Schools in the area have been put on lockdown protocols and shut down out of precaution to keep local children safe while the attacker remains at large.

In a statement, the police force said: “South Wales Police were called just before 9.10 am this morning with a report that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr. The suspect left the scene immediately after the incident and enquiries are ongoing to find him.

#UPDATE | South Wales Police were called just before 9.10am this morning with a report that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed on Moy Road, #Aberfan, #Merthyr. The suspect left the scene immediately after the incident and enquiries are ongoing to find him. pic.twitter.com/6a4Z7DSb3W — South Wales Police (@swpolice) December 5, 2023

“A search of the immediate area is being carried out by armed officers. Local schools have activated their lockdown protocols to keep pupils safe whilst the incident is ongoing. We continue to request that people avoid the area so that we can effectively deal with this incident,” the South Wales Police continued.

“The woman has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time,” the force said.

Gerald Jones, the Member of Parliament for the area said in a statement per Wales Online: “I have spoken to police regarding a serious incident in Aberfan this morning. You may see an increased police presence in the area and I’d encourage everyone to co-operate with police officers as they deal with the incident.”

This story is developing, more to follow…