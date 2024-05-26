WATCH: 25 Arrested as Mass Street Brawl Breaks Out in Sheffield

Police arrested 25 people after a mass brawl broke out in broad daylight on the streets of Sheffield in northern England on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police said on Sunday that 22 people were hospitalised, ten of whom with serious injuries after a violent brawl broke out at around 2 pm on Saturday on Woodbourn Road in Sheffield.

Footage purporting to have captured the incident posted on social media appeared to show two people being brutally beaten while lying on the ground. Dozens of men were seen in the footage, many of whom were wearing hooded sweatshirts and carrying weapons some of which appeared to be machetes.

In total, 25 people were arrested on suspicion of multiple violent disorder offences and a number of weapons were recovered from the scene. So far, police have not revealed the motivation for the fight.

Woodburn road in Sheffield, hundreds beating each other half to death with weapons. Doesn't even make the media. pic.twitter.com/sM0scDiPBn — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) May 25, 2024

South Yorkshire Police Chief Superintendent Simon Wanless said: “Officers have been working through the night at the scene at Woodbourn Road and carrying out extensive inquiries including CCTV trawls.

“I would strongly encourage anyone with information about the incident to come forward. If you were in the area around the time of the incident and have CCTV, video or dashcam footage, please get in touch.

“You will see a heightened police presence in the area today and over the next few days.”