A pro-Russian Ukrainian male suspected of wishing to attack targets in France has been arrested after allegedly accidentally setting off an explosive device at France’s largest airport.

A 26-year-old Ukrainian-born male with Russian citizenship was arrested on Monday after, it is alleged, he accidentally set off an improvised bomb at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport. The arrest was only made public knowledge in French media days later.

The blast is said to have taken place in a room in the airport’s “hotel zone” and caused severe burns to the man’s face and a head injury.

Police discovered false papers and bomb making components in the room, it is said. According to local newspaper La Voix du Nord, the explosive was of the ‘TATP’ (Triacetone-Triperoxide) type made with acetone, favoured by terrorists in Europe because the ingredients are widely and legally available. The downside is TATP is extremely unstable and consequently dangerous to handle, and even a small disturbance can cause it to explode, leading to terror groups like the Islamic State naming it “Mother of Satan”.

The investigation has been taken over by the national counter-terrorism police.

The man is being investigated for: “participation in a terrorist criminal association with a view to preparing crimes of attacks against persons… possession of an incendiary or explosive substance or product or elements intended to compose an incendiary or explosive device with a view to preparing destruction, damage or harm to persons, in connection with a terrorist enterprise.”

French newspaper Le Figaro cites sources close to the investigation who say the suspect was born in the Ukrainian region of Donbass but recently acquired Russian citizenship after east Ukraine was occupied by Moscow. He is also said to have fought for the Russian army in recent months.

The man denies he was planning a terror attack and claims the blast was an accident.

The blast, if proven by police to have been an act of terrorism, would be just the latest alleged incident of Russian sabotage against European states supporting Ukraine with arms. As reported last month: