Man Charged Violent Disorder and Arson over Burning of Bus in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police have charged Iustin Dobre following a double-decker bus being set on fire in Leeds amid violent riots this week.

Iustin Dobre, 37, a resident of Clifton Mount, Harehills, Leeds, has been charged with “violent disorder and arson reckless as to endanger life” in connection to a double-decker bus being set on fire on Thursday.

Dobre has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The West Yorkshire Police said that they arrested a further five people on suspicion of violent disorder in connection to the riots that broke out in Harehills on Thursday. They remain in police custody.

Four others, who were initially arrested for violent disorder during the riots, have been released on bail.

A woman arrested on Friday evening on suspicion of a public order offence has been released from custody and was “dealt with by means of an out-of-court resolution.”

There will be an “increased police presence” in the area over the coming days, the West Yorkshire Police said.

The riots were reportedly sparked in the area after social services removed four children from their family this week.

In apparent response, residents took to the streets, clashed with police, throwing stones, setting fires, and overturning police vehicles.

Representatives of the local Roma community held a meeting with officials from the Leeds City Council for emergency talks on the issue.

The council said, according to Sky News, that it would conduct an “urgent review” of the children’s cases and would “work with Romanian and Roma-led organisations… for the best interests of the family and wider Roma community.”

“We are asking all communities to remain calm and to ensure that we do not see further disturbances,” the council said, adding that riots “will not help our community or the family.”