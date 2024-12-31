Multicultural Germany with its history of extreme New Year’s Eve violence including the harrowing Cologne mass sex attacks prepares for violence tonight with thousands of emergency service personnel deployed.

European capitals including Paris and Berlin are deploying thousands of extra police officers, emergency vehicles, and even the armed forces for New Year’s Eve, given years of violence including attacks on firemen rushing to extinguish deliberately set blazes in “sensitive” areas to the infamous 2016 mass sex attacks.

A “state of emergency” will be preemptively declared in Berlin at 1900 local time (1300 EST) by the fire brigade tonight, as they face their busiest night of the year. The brigade, which has been reinforced with trained volunteer brigade members to 1,544 officers on duty tonight and further backed up by the German Civil Defence establishment (THW) and civilian charity volunteers expects to put out as many fires in one night as it would normally in two months.

In addition, 4,000 police officers are being deployed in the German capital tonight, tasked in part with escorting those firemen and paramedics into what the Die Welt newspaper euphemistically calls “areas that are considered sensitive”. Firemen were assaulted by the public 30 times in the city on New Year’s Eve 2023.

The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) cites the remarks of Benjamin Jendro, a spokesman for the Berlin police union who said: “There are fires in many places, vehicles are being set on fire, and conflicts are escalating… Our colleagues start the new year with injuries every year”.

News magazine Stern states some military personnel are also being deployed in Berlin.

Germany is not the only European state afflicted by major New Year’s Eve violence. In France, it has been ‘tradition’ for decades now for “youths” in multicultural suburbs to burn cars — over a thousand a night, some years — on New Year’s Eve. Capital Paris is deploying 10,000 officers tonight for city centre and inner suburbs alike.

Le Figaro notes a police spokesman who states this massive deployment is “to guarantee the safety of people and property, and to prevent disturbances to public order, in a context of a still high terrorist threat”. Large parts of central Paris will be totally prohibited to motor traffic, with as many as one million revelers expected.

In Stockholm, Sweden, a police spokesman said he was anticipating “a lot of trouble” overnight and that extra resources were deployed to meet it. Brussels police, meanwhile, compared the operation planned for tonight to the level of security rolled out for a European Union or NATO summit, with “seriously scaled up” numbers of officers deployed.

And these major preparations are not limited to capital cities, with many regional cities forced to take warlike precautions against New Year’s Eve violence. In Hamburg, Germany, many additional emergency vehicles including trucks on loan from the armed forces are ready, with a large police presence backed up by drones will launch a stop-and-search operation looking for fireworks — banned in the city centre this year — and weapons with “targeted” checks.

In the infamous city of the 2016 mass migrant sex attacks against German women and girls trying to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the city centre, hundreds of extra officers are on patrol and enhanced protections are in place for the city synagogue given “ongoing tensions in the Middle East”.

The NZZ states, in aggregate, “German cities are preparing for riots”. In Belgian cities, some known troublemaker “youths” are being placed under preventative house arrest, and curfews are in force.

Breitbart News has long reported on the now long-term issues experienced by European cities with New Year’s Eve violence, and the often unspoken subtext that this violence is authored by young people from migrant communities. Most infamous of all these incidents is the 2015-2016 Cologne sex attacks, in which police eventually recorded over 1,000 victims in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

After successfully cracking down on crime in the following year’s celebrations, Cologne police were then criticised for using racial profiling.

On New Year’s Eve 2022-23 Germany saw mass migrant riots in Berlin leading to widespread fire damage and injuries. The rioting became a major media story after the nation’s publishers were accused of using carefully selected language to try and play down the perpetrators of the violence.