Spanish King Felipe VI in Ceuta: All Illegal Arrivals Must Go Back ASAP

All illegal migrants in Spanish territory must return to their country of origin “as soon as possible” King Felipe VI of Spain said Tuesday during his official visit to the invaded city of Ceuta.

The Spanish King and his wife, Queen Letizia, were in Ceuta for the first time in 19 years on the first Spanish Royal since former King Juan Carlos I visited the city in 2007.

At the same time, the visit marked the first time that a Spanish monarch has stayed in Ceuta overnight in almost a century.

Speaking at a reception with Ceuta civil society representatives, King Felipe stated that he and Queen Letizia are but two among the millions of Spaniards that still vividly carry the shocking images of the late July invasion of Ceuta.

Although the majority of the invaders have left the city, the King nevertheless reiterated that the invasion continues to hold a tremendous social, political, economical, and psychological impact in the lives of Ceuta’s residents and Spain as a whole.

“We are well aware of the situation you have experienced and are currently experiencing. We know about it through the media, your testimonies, and what various authorities have personally communicated,” the king said. “We know about the difficulties in restoring full normalcy to daily life, as well as your anxiety and concern about all of this, which, understandably, is causing you uncertainty. And yet, you continue to set a great example of civic-mindedness and tenacity for all of us.”

Throughout his address, King Felipe emphasized that the sovereignty and integrity of Spain’s territory are “non-negotiable,” stressing Ceuta and Melilla are part of Spain and the European Union. Therefore, the King noted, any threats that the two exclaves face are a “threat to the European Union as a whole.”

“Ceuta is part of Spain, and I repeat, it is part of the European Union. And for that reason, the rights and freedoms inherent to the rule of law must prevail at all times, and for everyone, in this autonomous city,” King Felipe said.

“Those who entered our country illegally must, as a matter of principle, return to their place of origin as soon as possible and through the legally established channels,” He stressed.

King Felipe argued that while illegal migrants should be “treated with dignity and humanity” while they are in Spanish territory, it should also be demanded that the migrants “scrupulously respect” the rules of civic coexistence and the rights and freedoms of the people of Ceuta “so that when we look back on these difficult days, we can do so with the peace of mind and satisfaction of knowing we did the right thing.”

The Spanish monarch concluded by conveying a message of calm and confidence to the people of Ceuta despite the current uncertainty. He said while the city faces a difficult challenge, “we will not leave you alone or defenseless,” and declared the exclave has a future of “hope and prosperity” ahead.

“We will not let this long-standing and exemplary model of coexistence that is Ceuta fall apart. I repeat: you are not alone, and you will not be alone,” King Felipe said. “Do not stop, even for a moment, believing in the future of your city, our city.

“You have the firm support of the rest of the Spanish people, of all citizens, the guarantee of the powers and institutions of the State, and the full, permanent, and unequivocal commitment of the Crown,” he continued.”

Unnamed sources from the Spanish Royal House confirmed to El Debate that King Felipe also held a closed-doors meeting with local military, civil guard, and police officers on Tuesday night to express his gratitude for the arduous labor carried out after the invasion and to convey a message of encouragement and support.

The King’s Tuesday’s remarks come just one week after the Spanish monarch fiercely condemned the situation in Ceuta post-invasion during an event in Madrid on the occasion of French President Emmanuel Macron’s official visit. At the time, King Felipe called upon the European Union to help protect the city’s borders, as Ceuta is also part of the E.U.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are expected to depart from Ceuta and travel to Melilla on Wednesday.