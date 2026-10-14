Chicago Catholics Pray Outside Pope Leo XIV’s Childhood Home

Catholic residents of Chicago on Tuesday held a prayer vigil at Pope Leo XIV’s childhood home in Dolton, Illinois, while the Pontiff – who hails from the city – underwent surgery in Rome.

Pope Leo XIV, Chicago-born Robert Francis Prevost, underwent surgery at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. The Vatican later confirmed the Pope has lung cancer after surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung.

Tissue examined during the operation confirmed the diagnosis of “lung adenocarcinoma,” confirming suspicions from pre-operative tests.

At Dolton, just a few miles away from Chicago, a group of Catholic Faithful gathered outside the Pope’s childhood home to unite in prayer for the pontiff’s health alongside Vatican officials visiting Chicago. Some of the Faithful gathered told ABC7 that the news of the Pope’s cancer diagnosis “hit them like that of a family member.”

“We see him as our pope, but we see him as a member of our community and a fellow Chicagoan, and because of that our prayers even more ardent today,” said Joe Boland, chief mission officer of the Catholic Extension Society, told ABC7.

Father Tom McCarthy, prior provincial of the Midwest Augustinian Province that the Pope once led as Robert Prevost, expressed to ABC7, “Everyone’s praying. It’s been very wonderful.”

“So many of our friends, those we work with, those we minister to have been sending us texts, calling us saying they’re praying for Pope Leo because they know he’s our brother,” McCarthy said.

Natalie Debartolomeis said she hopes fellow Catholics remain united in prayer, while Deanna Ludwin said that she and her community are praying for the pope’s recovery, expressing their wishes for a complete recovery, and noting their appreciation for “everything he’s trying to do to bring people together, all humans together.”

Per Vatican News, the Holy See Press Office informed on Wednesday morning Pope Leo had a “calm night” after his surgery. Further information on the Pope’s current status is expected later in the day.

According to the Vatican, Tuesday’s surgery lasted about 90 minutes and there were no complications. The Pope awoke normally after his surgery and returned to his room on the tenth floor of the hospital after a period of observation. Post-operation exams will be conducted on the removed tissue in the coming days.

At press time, no change has been publicly communicated by either the Vatican or the Gemelli Hospital’s staff on the previously announced one-week hospitalization time for the Pope following Tuesday’s surgery. All of the Pope’s audiences had been previously through Tuesday, October 20.