Baltimore Group Launches Abortion-Themed Crossword Puzzles

The Baltimore Abortion Fund (BAF) has launched a fundraising campaign offering donators a crossword puzzle pack titled “These Puzzles Fund Abortion.”

The pack features “all-star” puzzle constructors from the New York Times and other venues who have applied their considerable skills to devise “14 original reproductive justice and/or Baltimore-themed crossword puzzles.”

“Some problems are harder to solve than a Saturday New York Times crossword puzzle,” the group’s website declares. “Abortion access shouldn’t be one of them.”

“Abortion is time-sensitive and essential healthcare, and funding abortion is a form of mutual aid,” the site asserts. “That is why BAF is fundraising to grow our operations to meet the all of the needs of our callers in one phone call. Because hassle and hustle have no place in healthcare.”

According to its advertising, BAF “provides financial assistance to people who live in or travel to Maryland for abortion care. The amount of funding BAF has pledged to callers has jumped from $8,040 in 2015 to $73,120 in 2020.”

“With more people struggling financially due to the ongoing public health crisis, and more abortion patients traveling to Maryland from states with restrictive abortion regulations,” the site declares, “the need for BAF to provide financial assistance to our callers is greater than ever.”

