A couple recently adopted four siblings, which made them a family of 12 just in time for the Christmas season in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

“When they’re in foster care, it’s a roller coaster ride. It’s a roller coaster ride so you don’t know what the end result is. And I just love my children. I love my children. And I’m happy that it’s permanent,” mother Lisa Parra told WTVF.

Lisa, along with her husband, Diego, adopted the four children whose ages are 17, 14, 12, and 6, after they had fostered the group for approximately three years.

When the children came to stay with them, it was a temporary situation, according to Lisa.

“We had made an obligation for another sibling group so they were going to be with us for three weeks. And that other sibling group, fortunately, unfortunately, went to their grandma and so we got to keep the set of 4 we have now, you know, permanently and we’re thrilled,” she added.

The couple already had six children, most of whom are living on their own. When the four foster children moved in, they realized they wanted to adopt them.

Photos showed the family enjoying Christmas together:

More than 1,600 children were adopted from Tennessee Department of Children's Services in 2021. That includes this set… Posted by Claire Kopsky – NC5 on Monday, December 20, 2021

“Don’t be afraid to open up your heart. We found the perfect fit and they are our perfect fit for our family and, yeah, we love them with all our hearts,” Lisa said to people considering fostering or adopting.

Meanwhile, six siblings were reunited thanks to a surprise adoption by a couple in Columbus, Georgia, the Ledger-Inquirer reported Thursday.

Angela and Elliott Turbeville adopted one little girl and five of her brothers during the big day.

LOOK…our picture is right above Oprah Winfrey name. One of my favorite people in this world. Seriously… our story on People magazine online. Posted by Angela Turbeville on Friday, December 24, 2021

The family relayed the news to the six children, whose ages range from seven to 14, at their home before transforming from foster parents to adoptive parents in a courtroom.

A huge sign outside the house read, “It’s Adoption Day,” which the Turbevilles had placed there overnight:

When one of the children asked if they were adopted, Angela replied, “Today, we’re going to court to be adopted,” and the children shouted with joy.

Following the surprise, the 13-year-old boy told the newspaper, “Coming right before Christmas, this is like the perfect time. … I’m just amazed and excited because we’ve been waiting for this a long time.”