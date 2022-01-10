Following the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Colorado, Denver 7 Gives created a relief fund to help residents recover. On Sunday, a portion of the money was used to help a little girl’s idea become reality, the outlet reported.

Marian Cole explained she was shopping with her daughter, whose name is Farrah, last week when she began placing toys in their cart.

Initially, Marian had no idea why the six-year-old would do that.

“‘Can we get them?’ And I said, ‘oh no, we can’t. We just had Christmas. And we don’t need that.’ But then she was like, ‘it’s not for me. It’s for those kids that lost everything.’ And I couldn’t say no,” Marian recalled.

She and Farrah began shopping for children who lost their homes during the Marshall Fire. They began filling six backpacks with fun toys.

“We have these very rare teachable moments where you just are given the opportunity to let your kid show their compassion,” Marian stated.

The Marshall Fire destroyed over 1,000 homes and caused millions of dollars in damage, authorities announced Thursday.

Drone video taken Sunday morning is providing a closer look at the devastation caused by the Marshall Fire.

“Updated totals from Boulder County on Thursday showed that 1,084 homes had been destroyed and another 149 have been damaged for an estimated $513 million in damages,” UPI reported.

Marian posted on their neighborhood site and urged people to take part in “Farrah’s Challenge” to fill more bags, and she was taken aback by the show of support.

“I posted in the evening, and by the next morning, a ton of people had shown interest in it. And she had raised $296 … We’ve probably packed 45 backpacks. And we’ve, I think, we’ve exhausted all of the donations, but people keep asking if we need more,” Marian noted.

The Make You Happy Bags Farrah’s Challenge social media page shared a photo of what appeared to be the little girl with some items:

Farrah's Challenge! She had a small budget, but wanted to help the kid victims of the Boulder Fires. So she went… Posted by Make You Happy Bags on Sunday, January 9, 2022

“This is the spirit if giving and the wholesome heart of a 6 year old child,” the post read.