Jim Reynolds of Fishers, Indiana, will soon celebrate his 100th birthday and was recently given the opportunity of a lifetime.

He was called to active duty in early 1943 to work as a navigation cadet for the United States Air Force, WTHR reported Saturday, adding he later became a pilot.

“The day I made 2nd Lieutenant, August 4, 1944 was the best day of my life,” he told the outlet. “I didn’t have to go back and milk cows at the farm anymore.”

Throughout his service, he logged over 10,000 hours in the sky. However, he did not know how many different planes he flew. His most important assignment was flying transports after World War II.

World War II has been described as the largest and deadliest war in history, beginning in 1939 when Germany invaded Poland, according to History.com.

Meanwhile, his family wanted to make his approaching birthday extra special so they arranged to send him back up into the clouds above Noblesville.